If it holds true, Finance Minister Darlene Compton’s projected $175 million deficit will dwarf, in total dollars, any previous shortfall in Island history.
Few seem overly concerned. Yet. We’re a province accustomed to deficits. When you add them all up they total $2.24 billion, a staggering figure that even several months ago, during rosy economic times, was expected to increase this year to $2.28 billion or roughly $14,500 for every soul living on this rock.
COVID has blown that projection out of the stratosphere, and is likely to be even larger than Compton’s projection. The COVID budget will be tabled June 17.
It’s been money well spent. Rather than fiddle with programs and figures, the King administration delivered a nimble response during the darkest days of the crisis that supported both individuals and businesses. In many cases, PEI’s response acted as a buffer until more substantive federal support landed; action that has won government admiration across the Island.
But now as a new normalcy sets in, opposition MLAs, like ordinary Islanders, are busy reveling in our first taste of freedom in months. They are gently pushing boundaries to see how far they can get. What was predicted to be a one or two day emergency session to deal with COVID related topics, has turned into a month long full-blown legislative session with no end in sight. Debate has turned to topics only peripherally related to COVID.
There’s nothing wrong with this. The opposition is doing its job, sort of. Spending four days debating changes to when the legislature sits shows a disconnect from the very real issues facing Islanders, and does little to deal with the issue of bringing diversity to the legislature.
That distraction aside, how government responds to the crisis through its budget, both this year and next, depends on how lasting the virus impact is.
Projections now predict tourism revenue will only reach 21 per cent of the $500 million generated last year. At this point it’s still a hopeful guess. No one knows how long it will take to regrow tourism. We do not know how the travel, spending and expectations of tourists will change. We do not know the impact on our exports, which have grown exponentially in the past decade. We do not know the impact on immigration levels, which have fueled growth.
Wayne Gretzky once famously said ‘skate to where the puck is going, not to where it has been.’
This is PEI’s opportunity. We can’t go back to March 16. But we can figure out where the puck is going for tourism, exports, agriculture, manufacturing, small business, education, health care, and government. This is the perfect time to do what no government has done since the Development Plan – identify government priorities and how best to deliver them efficiently and fairly to all Islanders. We need a comprehensive review of all programs and services, with a goal not of cutting staff, but minimizing silos that have allowed government to grow unfettered.
One of the great achievements of COVID is the adaptation of government’s decision making process to suit the times. Fear of failure was replaced by a ‘let’s get it done’ attitude. We must maintain that during the inevitable period of budget restraint.
Forty per cent of the provincial budget comes in the form of federal transfers. We need a comprehensive funding agreement with the federal government covering both core services, things like health care, and infrastructure spending. Without it, we risk the federal government downloading its financial issues onto provinces and municipalities.
In 1993, Premier Catherine Callbeck implemented a still despised 7.5 per cent salary reduction on the public service to rein in an $89 million deficit, which as a percentage of the total budget is larger than the $175 million floated by Minister Compton.
Callbeck’s plan was arbitrary and punitive. It lacked long-term vision. It is a scar that refuses to heal. Our opportunity is to do it differently this time. If PEI wants to win the long game, let’s be like Gretzky.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.