What do we mean when we say ‘back to normal’?
Normal as in what we had before the pandemic? Where poverty and income inequality have people go hungry and without a decent roof over their heads, too often none at all? Where clean and nontoxic water is considered a luxury? Where corporations rule our economy? Where too many people are marginalized because of their skin colour, their gender or their place in society due to their income or lack of?
The pandemic has shown there is a serious need for redistributing wealth. We are seeing that governments can roll out social programs designed to give financial help in a reasonable timeline. People have also noticed that something like Basic Income Guarantee can be done and does address the income disparity prevalent in the ‘old normal’. (Please: studies show this does NOT make people lazy)
Not talked about much is how we view work. What in the normal before COVID-19 time did we value as work? What kind of jobs did we rate as ones to aspire to? What kind of jobs did we value by paying good salaries and provision of other status benefits?
Suddenly COVID-19 struck and we didn’t have enough people to stock grocery shelves, clean toilets, do truck runs, work on assembly lines in food production, nurture each other (elder and child care etc), do the basics of feeding and generally looking after each other.
We have been forced to rethink the value of blue collar jobs; that these are essential and should be paid well; that these are worthy of being career choices.
Indeed, getting dirt under our fingernails is just as important as banging a gavel, applying a stethoscope or managing a corporation. This is what should be reflected in our ‘normal’, a completely new normal.
Edith Perry,
Millview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.