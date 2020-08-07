UPDATE: Kings District RCMP are saying the fire in the Murray River area is now under control.
RCMP added that the danger to nearby homes is also under control.
Traffic control measures for the ongoing forest fire in the Murray River area have extended onto the Commercial Road.
Previously the intersection of the Commercial Road and Point Pleasant Road was closed off but traffic control personel are now stationed approximately 100 metres north of the intersection.
Point Pleasant road from the Commercial Road to Benjies Road remains closed.
Fire Departments from Murray River, Murray Harbour, Belfast, Vernon River, Montague and Cardigan are currently responding to the forest fire on the Point Pleasant Road just outside Murray River.
Kings district RCMP have blocked off access to the area.
“The fire is being closely monitored but there is a chance that houses in the area will need to be evacuated,” they said in a social media release.
“RCMP will attend houses door to door in the event that an evacuation is necessary.”
Murray River, Murray Harbour, Montague, Cardigan and Vernon River fire departments responded around 4 pm this afternoon.
Provincial forestry trucks were also heading to the scene around 5:30 pm.
RCMP are asking people to stay away from the area.
Earlier today the province released a statement indicating the fire index as extremely high.
“The Island has experienced a long stretch of very hot and dry weather this summer and this has driven up the Fire Weather Index to unusually high levels,” said Mike Montigny, Fire Services Manager with the Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division. “The forecast is also calling for high gusty winds over the next few days, so this combination will create potential for serious wildfires across the province.”
All domestic and industrial burning permits are suspended until conditions improve.
This story will be updated soon.
