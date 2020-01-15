The former Riverview Manor, owned by the PEI Housing Corporation, remains an option for future use for affordable housing in the Montague area, according to a spokesperson from Social Development and Housing.
The 50 plus year old structure on Rosedale Avenue has been vacant since residents moved into the new manor on Fraser Street in June of 2019.
The cost for the upkeep of the now vacant building is still covered by Health PEI.
No one from Health PEI was available by press time to speak to those costs.
