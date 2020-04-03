Bill McKinnon was a teacher and a coach to many, but above all else he was a friend blessed with a great sense of humour.
William ‘Bill’ David McKinnon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at age 72.
“He could see something in kids they didn’t see in themselves,” former high school athlete Jill MacLeod said.
Ms MacLeod was a student at Montague High when Mr McKinnon taught and coached track and field at the school in the 1980s and 90s.
For Ms MacLeod he was always there at the finish line. In one very important race she will never forget him saying, ‘You did it Kiddo.’
She said there are plenty people who would have a similar story to tell about Mr McKinnon.
“A lot of teachers should strive to be like him, always building relationships,” she added.
“With Bill it was always about people and making a connection.”
Fellow Montague teacher Sharon Anderson and now principal remembers how easily students felt putting their trust in Mr McKinnon as not only a teacher, but a confidant.
“The biggest sign of how well thought of he was by students is how they referred to him as ‘Mr Bill,’” Ms Anderson said.
He never missed an opportunity to participate in activities where students and teachers could bond.
Ms Anderson recalls one such event that no doubt many will remember with a chuckle.
In the midst of getting prepared for a student - teacher hockey game Mr McKinnon realized he didn’t have a helmet.
The one he procured was a few times too small for his rather large head, but nevertheless he skated onto the ice wearing it.
“That is one of my fondest memories,” Ms Anderson said.
“It looked like a Christmas decoration sitting on the top of his head.”
Before turning his attention to teaching and coaching, Mr McKinnon was a stellar athlete as is described in his biography at the PEI Sports Hall of Fame to which he was inducted in 1971.
Mr McKinnon was one of the fastest runners to come out of Atlantic Canada and at one time was the second fastest in the world. He broke his first record in 1967 running the 100 yard dash in 9.9 seconds at Charlottetown’s Labour Day Meet.
In succeeding years he continued record breaking performances across the provinces with a 1968 Antigonish Highland Games’ record of 9.8 seconds and 9.5 seconds at the Atlantic Open Track and Field Championships in Moncton.
Following the New Brunswick performance he participated in Olympic trials and though he didn’t become a contender he was named PEI Sportsman of the Year.
His athletic accomplishments were enviable. In 1969 his success was highlighted once again when he won gold at the Canada Games in Halifax. In this same year, he was also Eastern Canadian 100 metre champion, and placed second in the 200 metre Canadian Championship. He finished his season with an appointment to the first Canadian Pan-Pacific Games team, which represented Canada in Japan. Over the course of three Japanese meets, he won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, and had one fourth place and one eighth place finish.
When his career turned to teaching, Mr McKinnon kept his feet in the athletic world by coaching, not only high school teams, but also PEI’s 1973 Canada Games track team, and later the Kings County Junior A hockey team.
Gladys MacIntyre taught alongside Mr McKinnon at Montague High.
“Bill was a friendly, jovial guy with a good sense of humour which was an asset to the staff room,” Ms MacIntyre said.
Even beyond the school he and his wife, the late Heather (nee MacLure) hosted some fantastic get-togethers for staff, she added.
“He was a people person,” Ms MacIntyre said.
And highly attuned to people and their needs, Ms Anderson added.
“He had a marvelous sense of humour and a dry wit which came out through aptly timed observations and asides quite frequently,” Ms Anderson said.
No matter the gathering, if Mr McKinnon had a hand in organizing it, it was sure to be a success.
“He was in charge of student awards banquets for a number of years and his professionalism and organizational skills would shine through in that he made sure all school activities were included,” Ms Anderson said.
Everybody’s choice was important, she said.
“It is quite a loss and I am really sad he is gone,” Ms MacLeod said.
“He was a fine, fine man,” Ms Anderson added.
Mr McKinnon’s involvement in sport was not limited to sprinting. He participated in other track and field events as well, including the running broad jump, before choosing to specialize in short distance running. He also played hockey, first with a Charlottetown hockey team that won the Maritime Juvenile Championship in 1966, then with the Saint Dunstan’s Saints. Bill played with the Saints for two seasons, and travelled with them to the first ever Canada Winter Games in 1967 in Quebec City.
This past February Mr McKinnon was presented with a plaque at the annual Sport PEI Awards commemorating the 50th anniversary of his Canada Games gold medal win.
As an athlete who continued to improve his own records and achieve more at the national and international level than any other Island sprinter of his era, Bill McKinnon will not soon be forgotten in the annals of Island sports.
Mr McKinnon leaves to mourn his two sons Kris (Tammy) and Shawn (Melissa), grandchildren Zack (Serena), Alexis, Charly, and Georgie and special lifelong friend Adele Marchbank Gillis.
A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.