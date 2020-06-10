Retired Murray Harbour fisherman Glen Gosbee was pleasantly surprised last week when told of a windfall of sorts that will soon be handed over to charity.
The sum of $2,695.28 has been lying dormant in a bank account under the name Independent Fishermen’s organization of PEI Inc. for three decades.
Mr Gosbee was a member of the group which was in operation for a couple of years back in the 1980s.
His name is associated with the account listed on the Bank of Canada Unclaimed Balances list.
“When we folded we did say any unused funds would be given to charity,” Mr Gosbee said.
But that went by the wayside and the account was all but forgotten until now.
Mr Gosbee said he will attempt to retrieve the funds and if successful it will all be donated.
Thousands of unclaimed balances from across the country are listed on the website https://www.bankofcanada.ca/unclaimed-balances/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.