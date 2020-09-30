Flying under the pandemic radar are two scenarios reeking of capitalist arrogance and audacity.
Thanks to the alertness of Gerard Gallant and Michael Pagé who, in recent letters to the editor, warned us of two situations Canadians need to be concerned about.
In one case a group of for-profit health care business types is lobbying the Alberta Conservative government to help build a privately owned surgical hospital in Edmonton. Yes, a PRIVATELY for-profit hospital. Not a clinic, a hospital. They want taxpayers to help pay for the building of it.
In the other situation Husky Oil is pressuring the federal Canadian government to invest in its east coast offshore drilling project. Yes, they want taxpayers to put our money into their project intended to make themselves, not the taxpayers, money. And this in the face of over supply of oil in the world market and increases in alternative energy sources.
The hypocrisy of these believers in the free market business model, never mind their greed and arrogance, takes one’s breath away. Why if they want the unfettered ability to do business without any or minimal government controls do they want our public tax dollars to help them make their 100 per cent profits? Free market should also mean no public money for their private interests.
Someone once coined the term “corporate welfare bums”. I call them greedy entitled brats!
Edith Perry,
Millview
