For longtime friends and fiddlers George MacPhee and Gene MacDonald twice weekly jam sessions look a little different these days, but connections are still made virtually and that is most important, said Mr MacDonald, also known as Gene Bornish.
“We are just carrying on our friendship as best we can,” Mr MacDonald said from his home on the Northside Road.
Mr MacPhee, also known as George Mel, is Mr MacDonald’s mentor and has been for decades.
“He has a plethora of tunes and is a great storyteller,” Mr MacDonald said of his friend who taught him much of what he knows when it comes to music.
Since Mr MacPhee became a resident at Colville Manor in Souris, Mr MacDonald has been visiting on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.
That came to an abrupt stop once COVID-19 measures were put in place at the manor and all visits were halted.
“I wasn’t going to be deterred,” Mr MacDonald said, explaining how he formulated a plan to Skype in a couple of evenings a week.
People need to know they are not forgotten and people care,” he added.
In the beginning the Skype sessions were brought in through a laptop, but now thanks to Mr MacDonald’s ingenuity residents can tune in via a big screen TV in the manor’s common room.
It is carrying on a tradition of the two who played together at dances throughout eastern PEI for decades.
Mr MacPhee loves music and is partial to playing waltzes.
He is very happy the evening sessions have been continuing and even more excited about the fact other people, on both sides of the screen, have joined in the fun.
Residents Keith Taylor and Sheldon Bowley regularly join Mr MacPhee in the room where there is plenty space to social distance.
On the other end, Mr MacDonald’s son Christopher and Jimmy Townshend of Rollo Bay add their talent to the mix with their voices and instruments from their respective homes.
Familiar traditional Island tunes such as Lord MacDonald’s Reel, Maple Sugar and Redwing echo through the halls of the Souris nursing home.
But it doesn’t all come from the screen. Mr MacPhee joins in with his fiddle from time to time. He looks forward to being able to participate more once he takes possession of an easier to play fiddle his daughter is in the process of getting to him.
The only thing missing is the tea and cookies. They were a staple at Mr MacPhee’s house during the many nights Mr MacDonald would head down the road and join his friend in hours-long jam sessions in the kitchen.
Both men are extremely grateful for the technology that paves the way for their visits to continue.
“Twenty years ago this never could have happened,” Mr MacDonald said. “We are all looking at the fact this is only a stopgap measure until we can play together again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.