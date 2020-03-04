Simon and Eli Zavo, from Georgetown, tried their hand at painting with water colours made from plants, trees and berries at SEA’s Annual Winter Frolic at the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday. The Wild Outside booth, manned by Irene MacAulay of Charlottetown, was one of many activities including sleigh rides, disc golf, archery and axe throwing at the fourth annual fundraiser for Southeast Environmental Association.
Jarett Dumville and Justyn Caldwell aimed for the basket in their first attempt at Disc Golf at the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. The relatively new-to-PEI sport was one of several activities for the dozens of individuals who attended SEA’s (Southeast Environmental Association) Annual Winter Frolic fundraiser. It was the first time attending the event for the Charlottetown couple who said they are always looking for new ways to spend time outdoors in winter.
Josh Mohan and Katie Cheveris took aim at the targets set up among the trees at the sanctuary. Several businesses and organizations held demonstrations or hosted activities for the dozens of families in attendance.
Lawrence Millar, volunteering at SEA’s Annual Winter Frolic Fundraiser, served up some sweet treats. The SEA board member demonstrated how to turn boiled maple syrup into taffy when mixing it with snow. Lining up for a taste were Grace, Tracy and Alex Robertson from Souris. Among other activities were snow shoeing, archery, axe throwing and sleigh rides.
Johnny Carver enjoyed his first time on snowshoes in the woods at the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday. The 5-year-old, from Glenwilliam, took in the event with his parents Shannon and Cory. Dozens of families attended the event where a variety of activities were enjoyed. Charlotte MacAulay photos
