Wednesday, March 11 marks another first for me in a long list since I embarked across the ferry to PEI last year.
It will be the first time I have written for The Graphic’s annual fisheries issue.
For many Maritimers, you don’t have to look too far to find a friend or family member involved in one of the local industries that generates more than $3 billion in landings. I myself had an uncle who worked in the lobster fishery over in Cape Breton and I was fortunate enough to join him every now and then on the boat to haul traps and measure the catch to make sure all met the minimum carapace size.
The east coast is the hub of Canada’s commercial fishing. Of the 18,000 registered fishing vessels in 2018, more than 16,000 were tied up at wharves in the Atlantic region.
In an age where more and more people congregate in cities, it’s increasingly important to know where the food on our plates come from.
Those mussels were harvested by folks hauling heavy lines out of the water. All the while, mussel farmers are challenged by invasive species that impede on mussel growth.
It’s worth noting that PEI produced the largest mussel landings in 2018 of all the Canadian provinces and were worth $41.5 million.
Fisherman wake up at an ungodly hour to put on their boots and a PFD (personal flotation device) to haul lobster traps from the water for that lobster.
Lobster exports from Canada last year were valued at $2.58 billion.
The commercial fisheries in Canada had almost 76,000 people employed in some capacity in 2018 whether it be fishermen, hired hands, mussel farmers or labourers in a fish plant.
The point being that Islanders and Maritimers on the whole are rooted in commercial fishing. It’s a way of life for so many and part of our culture. We should be aware of what it takes to bring all types of fish from the sea to our dinner plates.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.