Dear Editor,
Community Care workers provide for the Island’s elderly across the province in private nursing homes and they are on the very frontline in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Quebec and other parts of Canada the highest toll in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities has been in community care seniors’ homes. For this reason the province has rightfully placed these facilities on lockdown. Only staff are permitted to enter and exit these facilities. The staff of these community care facilities are working under strict regulations to ensure their vulnerable elderly clients are not exposed to the virus.
Recognizing the risk to residents of seniors’ homes and the essential value of workers in these facilities, the federal government has earmarked top-up pay to residential care personnel to ensure these employees receive at least $2,500 per month.
Premier Dennis King has questioned the top-up payment to these front line workers saying most are already receiving $2,500 per month. The fact of the matter is many of these essential workers earn barely above minimum wage.
Whether it be in direct personal care, food services or housekeeping, staff at community care facilities carry the heavy burden and responsibility of protecting seniors from the potentially lethal COVID-19 virus. Their sense of responsibility also affects their home life and that of their families, knowing they must take particular care not to inadvertently transmit the virus into the workplace.
Premier King must process and deliver the top-up payment to these deserving senior care workers right away, while expressing the well earned gratitude and support as these workers so dutifully provide for our vulnerable elders.
Sincerely,
Joe Byrne, Leader
Island New Democrats
