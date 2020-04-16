The opportunity for families to bid final goodbyes to loved ones following a death has been reduced to smaller numbers due to COVID-19.
Last week the province advised PEI funeral homes that the number of people attending a funeral could not exceed five. Previous to that groups of 20 were permitted to attend services.
The province has also introduced protocols to delay in-person funerals, use online guest books only and cancel all public receptions. Shaking hands is not permitted, nor hugging or any gesture that would bring people closer than two metres to each other. Receiving lines are also not permitted.
“It’s starting to be a little stressful on people because they’re saying ‘If we have seven in the family, how do we do that?’” Barry Logan, from Ferguson-Logan Funeral Home in Montague, said.
Along with the new restrictions surrounding services, only four family members are allowed to meet with funeral directors when making arrangements.
Mr Logan is making every effort to respect the safety of everyone involved.
“Dr Morrison is allowing me to sit down with four family members to make arrangements, but I’ve been sticking to just two,” Mr Logan said.
“I’d rather be cautious.”
Another aspect of safety is personal protective equipment for funeral home employees. Mr Logan said he has been using a variety of equipment and is waiting on special masks to fully ensure his staff of five are as safe as possible.
Employees at the funeral home are on-call and don’t go into the facility on a regular basis. This leaves only Mr Logan actually in the building. Should he become ill himself, his wife, Brenda, will do both their jobs.
Nathaniel Lamoureux is director at Dingwell Funeral Home Ltd in Souris
To stay up to date on COVID-19 from the perspective of funeral directors and embalmers, Mr Lamoureux has completed an online course on handling the virus in their workplace.
With the new provincial restrictions in place, Mr Lamoureux said he has been conducting business a little differently. He now brings families into the funeral home so they can pay their final respects if they wish and then proceed directly after to the burial ceremony.
“It’s challenging explaining (new restrictions) to families and of course they’re going through a tough time,” Mr Lamoureux said.
“When someone is going through the grieving process it’s hard. They’re already trying to wrap their head around the loss of a loved one.”
He stressed that families have been understanding.
“It’s a new time for everyone,” he said.
The regulations have a specific reason and Mr Lamoureux speculates extreme situations such as what happened in Newfoundland and Labrador justify them.
In late March that province had confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 and recorded its first death related to the virus. It was discovered most of the cases could be traced back to a single individual who had attended a service at a funeral home.
