Will Access PEI in Montague close its doors to the public permanently?
The director I spoke to several weeks ago says no. But my spidey sense is tingling. It senses code for government down-sizing in the interests of budget cutting using the pandemic lock down as a cover up.
There is a pilot project on going from June to August 28th intended to “reduce the need for in-person service to keep clients and staff safe as well as improve convenience and reduce wait times for Islanders.” This “contactless” service is intended to allow the government to “track results” which will “identify” additional ways contactless [phone, internet etc] devices can provide services to us.
What Stephen Myers, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy minister , needs to hear loud and clear are the reasons government should NOT shut the doors of Access PEI in Montague to the public: [1] Poor internet services especially in the rural areas. [2] Many Islanders not able to afford technology equipment or internet connection. [3] Limited technology skills. [4] Complications not easily resolved via phone or computer. [5] Poor service provision many of us experience when we have to navigate phone and on- line menus even by the most tech savvy of us.
Tell Minister Myers he cannot shut the doors to a needed service in rural PEI.
It is needed to keep rural eastern PEI viable and to provide the best service possible for our tax dollars. A friendly human face across the counter is how many of us get the best service.
Edith Perry
Millview
