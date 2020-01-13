Dear fellow Islanders,
On September 1, 2019, Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall in the Bahamas as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded. With winds of up to 295 km/h, Dorian stalled over The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island for more than two days delivering complete devastation and forever affecting lives on these calm, tranquil Islands. Communities were destroyed, many lost their lives and survivors were left wondering what to do.
PEl Helps is a volunteer organization of Prince Edward Islanders and Bahamians on Prince Edward Island, who have set out to help our Bahamian friends by inspiring Islanders to give generously toward assisting them in their effort to rebuild their lives.
We have planned a Grand Fundraising Gala at the Delta Prince Edward hotel, on Friday, January 24, 2020, bringing a bit of The Bahamas to break up our PEl winter.
Among those who will be attending are PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry and celebrity Chef Michael Smith, who is on board with the Delta team to help with the meal. Pre-dinner PEl music will be by Mark Haynes and Brad Fremlin assisted by Amy Fredes.
There will also be traditional Bahamian Junkanoo (an annual festival held in the Bahamas) and in true Bahamian fashion, our Bahamian friends insist we have a dance after dinner. DJ Josh Hood kindly offered to donate his services, spinning the dance music. There will also be live and silent auctions featuring fantastic prizes and a presentation from our beneficiary, Samaritan’s Purse, who will be using PEl Helps funds on the ground in The Bahamas and are already doing wonderful work for those communities most heavily impacted.
The Lyford Cay Foundation of the Bahamas has offered grants totalling approximately $50,000 to several Bahamian students from Abaca and Grand Bahama, who are in PEl attending college and whose families were dramatically affected by the storm. They’ll be on hand to talk about that as well.
The Prince Edward Island Delta has made a generous gift to make this event possible. Home Hardware is already on board with a $5,000 donation and organizers hope other organizations will help too, perhaps even match or beat these donations.
Tables cost $1,050 each with six tickets for guests and one complimentary ticket given to a Bahamian guest so you can get to know someone from the Bahamas. Individual tickets are $150 and you will receive a $90 donation receipt.
To achieve our goal, we’re asking for corporate donations, people to purchase individual tickets or full tables and we’re looking for donations of items for our live and silent auctions. Please help in whichever way you can. Tickets are available and donations can be made directly to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.ca/pei-cares or you can contact peihelps@gmail.com for further information.
Chairman,
Gordon McNeilly
