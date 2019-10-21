Cardigan Riding Green Party candidate Glen Beaton, third from the left, joined his campaign team to watch the election results at Lucky Bean in Montague early in the evening. As of 10:40 pm Liberal Lawrence MacAulay held a substantial lead with 9,259 votes; Mr Beaton 2,584; NDP 1,260 and Christian Heritage Party condidate Christene Squires 218. Sean MacDougall photo
