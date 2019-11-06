Garfield Gillis, right, presented a cheque for $9,402 to Adam Ramsay, PEI’s rep with the IWK Foundation on Monday. This is the 10th season Mr Gillis and his wife Bonnie have collected donations from visitors to their well-known Hannah’s Bottle Village on the Point Prim Road. Over the past decade he has raised a grand total just shy of $50,000 and has his sights set on $100,000. Each piece of the miniature village, crafted from 27,000 bottles, has a theme and the newest addition, Sherwood Forest, is named for the fictional Robin Hood stories. Sean MacDougall photo
