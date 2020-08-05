The COVID-19 pandemic is having widespread effects on PEI including how much waste Islanders are producing.
When asked about waste being collected over the past three months, Island Waste Management Corporation CEO Gerry Moore said “the amount of residential waste that we’ve generally seen has been up. People are eating at home more and generating more waste at home.”
Overall commercial waste has been down since the pandemic hit Mr Moore said, speculating it would be from businesses being closed for months.
For Tina MacAulay of Tina’s Cut Above in Montague that hasn’t rung true since her doors reopened on May 31 this year.
In a typical week, she sees six to seven bags of garbage thrown out for collection. Since the shop reopened, approximately 15 bags of waste are created each week. The salon has been going through one-time use items like non-medical masks, rubber gloves and paper towels used along with specialized cleaning chemicals for hair salons and hand sanitizer.
“The way I look at it we should always have a very clean environment where we’re working so close with people,” she said.
Kim Outhouse runs her own massage therapy business in Souris. Since she reopened on June 11, she has been generatingfour bags of garbage a week up from one to two bags.
Another area she has seen a dramatic increase in is laundry. For each client she typically changes the linens in her work environment and launders them. Now she has to change out the linens, blankets and her work shirts. This has resulted in doubling loads of laundry in a day.
“I’m up to doing four loads a day of whites,” she said adding that she typically does one or two loads of laundry for the business.
For Ms MacAulay, the laundry machines have been going non-stop all the time as well.
There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the public health regulations imposed on the salon along with the added costs, which Ms MacAulay has been absorbing and not passing off to the stylists that rent her chairs.
The steady flow of clients coming in the front door has thankfully kept those costs a relative non-issue.
“I don’t think that’s a bad thing with cleaning our utensils more and cleaning our brushes,” she said.
Mr Moore said over the course of April, May and June this year, residential waste collected was up 15% from the previous year while commercial waste was down 23%. During the period when Islanders were under lockdown, overall waste created was down almost 1000 metric tons.
The average household creates one metric ton of waste a year.
