Ashley Logan of the Garden of the Gulf Museum in Montague addressed Three Rivers Council Monday night.
Ms Logan spoke to council about acquiring grants to the sum of $3,000. The money would go into training staff in the proper handling of artifacts and antique materials.
The volunteer run organization is also looking to recruit five to six more board members. New members would help alleviate staff shortages with the museum’s genealogy lab and the artifactory.
Last Tuesday, the artifactory did not open due to staff not being available.
Ms Logan said the museum considered moving the genealogy lab to the museum itself to centralize the facilities under the museum’s umbrella.
She also said the museum needs to address its accessibility issue because visitors with mobility issues cannot access the upper two floors.
The Cardigan Minor Baseball League is looking to stay in close contact with the new government.
Kris O’Brien, representing the league, brought good news to council in that the league is in good financial health.
Mr O'Brien requested council maintain better contact with the league regarding issues and decisions concerning it.
He said he only heard of a tender for field lighting being put out through conversation with town staff.
The league is eager to know if any funds will be earmarked for it in the next annual Three Rivers budget.
While the league is sustaining itself financially, Mr O’Brien said the league's board would like to know if there are any assets that will be looked after by Three Rivers.
According to Mr O’Brien, this information would further help the board in appropriating funds for priority issues. The notable one he mentioned was new uniforms for the athletes.
Mr O’Brien also raised an issue the league is having in regards to a lease signed for a section of land used for the Cardigan Baseball diamonds.
A 10-year lease was signed two years ago for the land but the paperwork has since gone missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.