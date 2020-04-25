A childhood passion has carried through to a national first place medal for Geena Bushey of Murray Harbour.
The Private Institute of Hair Design and Aesthetics student learned she won The Provincial Skills Canada Competition for aesthetics during an online class a couple weeks ago.
“I was always interested (in aesthetics) when I was in middle school. I loved makeup and being creative,” Ms Bushey said.
“We were in an online class and my teacher told us ‘I don’t know when we’ll be back to class so I might as well tell you now,” she added.
For her teacher Deanna Clow of New Haven, seeing students like Ms Bushey succeed with “angelic hands” is all too rewarding.
“It’s a wonderful thing to watch them grow and their skill levels grow. I get very proud,” Ms Clow said. “I just glow.”
Ms Clow has been teaching the trade of aesthetics since 1996. Despite this year being different due to the outbreak of COVID-19, she is sure to see her students complete the program.
“I told the girls whatever it takes, I will make sure this gets done,” she said.
The competition was broken into three segments for Ms Bushey: a makeup section where students had to do a complete bridal look, facials matching the proper products with a client’s skin and nail work. Students were judged on everything from the final product of their effort to the choices in products they use and how well they interact with their clients.
Nails and nail art in general are Ms Bushey’s favourite part of the trade.
She finds nail art a bit tedious at times with the amount of work required but she says it is always rewarding.
“I really like the interaction with the people whenever you’re doing services to make them feel better about themselves,” she said.
The national competition, originally scheduled from May 27-30 in Vancouver this year, was cancelled due to concerns for the safety of everyone involved during the pandemic.
The class is due to graduate soon. While students are not able to perform hands-on learning sessions at the moment, they’ve been diving deep into textbooks and talking with each other via video calls.
Typically the thoughts of life after graduation can be daunting but for Ms Bushey, she has already been looking beyond her graduation ceremony.
“For right now I am going to Rodd Brudenell Resort and I’ll be working there for the summer,” she said.
Ms Bushey is a graduate of Montague High School and is the daughter of Audra and Kent Bushey of Murray Harbour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.