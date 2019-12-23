Gene Murphy walked tall, and strong and always with a sense of purpose throughout his community.
His cause, however, was never defined by borders and his intent was to entertain, teach and make his world a better place for others.
Above all, music played a major role in Mr Murphy’s life. His days were interwoven into a successful teaching profession, business, photography and so much more.
Mr Murphy, who lived in Sturgeon, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at age 83.
You don’t have to reach very far in the region before finding someone who knew Mr Murphy. If ever there was confusion a mention of The Calamity Brothers stands to bring instant clarity.
In 1979 Jim MacPhee and his wife were Mr Murphy’s neighbours.
“When we moved to Montague he lived across the street from us,” Mr MacPhee said. “Gene was one of the people who was very good to us, introducing us to the area.”
Mr Murphy and his wife, Mary, helped the MacPhees feel at home. It was just a part of who the Murphys were.
“He was a great neighbour. Anything he could do for us, he did,” Mr MacPhee said.
“Gene was a great community person and always involved in everything,” Roberta Hubley, also of Montague, said.
Roberta’s husband, Alan, taught alongside Mr Murphy at Montague High.
“He taught for a time at the consolidated school; he taught my daughter in Grade 6 and then he went to the high school,” Mrs Hubley said. “He was there for a lot of years before he retired.”
“He was a really good teacher,” Mrs Hubley’s daughter, Tracey, said. “ He demanded a lot of his students but it was very respectful of him.”
Mr Murphy’s goal was to help bring out the best in his students.
“He made you a better kid. He demanded a lot of what you would contribute to your education and then he drew out all the stuff that would be important to continue on to be successful,” Tracey said.
Tracey is one of hundreds of students inspired by Mr Murphy’s leadership. She is now President of Summa Strategies, a public affairs firm based in Ottawa.
Volunteerism also played an active role in Mr Murphy’s life. He helped with fundraising functions for Hospice of Southern Kings, was a driver for Meals on Wheels and served as President of the Montague Rotary Club at one point.
“He was one of the organizers in getting our rotary club started in Montague and was a charter member,” Mr MacPhee said.
Mr MacPhee recalled both Gene and his brother Gerard’s homes being filled with music.
Gene Muphy was well known as a founding member of The Calamity Brothers, being a lead singer and slinging the 12-string acoustic guitar.
The band formed in 1966 with George Boudreault, Justin McNeill and Stuart Galloway who teamed up with Mr Murphy. Throughout the years the band’s lineup changed numerous times, even including Gerard Murphy, but Gene remained steadfast in his spot on the stage belting out tunes and plucking his guitar.
Invoking charisma, Mr Murphy would tell stories and jokes during performances when the rest of the band took breaks.
Over the years Mr Murphy performed with the group on stages around the Maritimes, Newfoundland and Labrador even going as far as Ontario. During that time, the band played alongside the likes of Anne Murray, John Allen Cameron, Mercy Brothers and The Irish Rovers.
Mr Murphy employed his skills at his local church in teaching catechism and lectionary. Not letting his vocal abilities relax, he also sang in the church choir.
After retiring from education, in 1979 he and his brother Gerard purchased the general store Clarks ‘79 on Main Street South in Montague.
Ever the renaissance man, aside from music Mr Murphy had a passion for painting, photography and even authored a book ‘No Caviar in this Sturgeon’. He also kept physically active curling, swimming and walking, being sure to live his life to the fullest.
Mr Murphy leaves to mourn his wife Mary, brother Gerard, sister Lorraine and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.