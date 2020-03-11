In Georgetown Provincial Court this week six people were charged with impaired driving.
John Melvin Fraser, 53, of Montague pled guilty to impaired driving and driving while prohibited.
Mr Fraser, who represented himself, was arrested in Montague at 8:30 am on February 14.
About one hour prior, Mr Fraser’s vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Stratford. His vehicle was identified by local RCMP and was passed along to Kings District RCMP.
Mr Fraser was taken to the Brudenell Detachment where readings of 200 milligrams and 190 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood were taken, both more than twice the legal limit.
As the crown attorney read the facts of the matter into record, he noted the accused’s record of relevant past infractions from as recent as 2017, dating back to 1998.
Mr Fraser will be sentenced April 9.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Daniel Reginald MacIntyre, 30, of Georgetown Royalty pled guilty to having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving and was sentenced to three days in jail.
Mr MacIntyre was arrested after 11 pm on January 8 in Georgetown after Kings District RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically in the area.
RCMP noticed a smell of alcohol and other signs of intoxication from Mr MacIntyre.
After failing a breathaylzer, Mr MacIntyre was taken to the Brudenell Detachment where he produced blood alcohol readings of 160 and 150.
Mr MacIntyre must also pay a $1,500 fine, a $450 surcharge to the Victims of Crime Fund and is prohibited from driving for one year.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Randy Aaren Crane, 59, of Head of Cardigan was sentenced to 15 days in jail for impaired driving.
On February 19 in Lorne Valley, RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch.
When police arrive Mr Crane was identified as the driver and signs of impairment were noted. He was taken to the Brudenell Detachment where blood alcohol readings of 220 and 200 were recorded.
Judge Orr asked Mr Crane if he had been to treatment for alcohol abuse to which he replied that he hadn’t attended support meetings in a number of years.
Mr Crane represented himself in court.
Judge Orr later stressed that he attend meetings and get help for his addiction as “next time you might not be as lucky.”
The judge said, “today’s docket is another fine example” of the issue of impaired driving in the province.
Mr Crane must also pay a $2,000 fine, $600 to the Victims of Crime Fund and is prohibited from driving for one year.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
James Anthony Herbert, 44,of Hampton pled guilty to driving while impaired on February 6.
Mr Herbert left a Montague business the afternoon of February 6 and staff members contacted Kings District RCMP.
Mr Herbert represented himself in court.
He was sentenced to seven days in jail. fined $1,000, a surcharge of $300 for the Victims of Crime Fund and is prohibited from driving for one year after he serves his jail sentence.
He has no prior criminal record.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Kurtis William McCormack, 24, of Rollo Bay was sentenced to seven days in jail for impaired driving.
On February 16, Mr McCormack was arrested after 3 am in Forest Hill.
Kings District RCMP responded to a complaint of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank. Mr McCormack, who was found to be the driver, told police he had multiple beers. He was taken to the Souris Detachment where he provided a reading of 180 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
Mr McCormack was also fined $2,000, must pay a $600 surcharge to the Victims of Crime Fund and is prohibited from driving for one year.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
David Franklyn Outhouse, 63, of Souris pled guilty to having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving.
Mr Outhouse represented himself in court and was sentenced to seven days in jail
RCMP received a complaint at approximately 4 pm on January 29 of a stationary vehicle with its engine still running on a Souris street.
Officers noted signs of intoxication upon arriving on the scene such as slurred speech. Mr Outhouse also staggered when he stepped out of his vehicle.
Two blood alcohol readings of 230 were later taken at the Souris Detachment.
Mr Outhouse has no prior criminal record and told the court “I’m very sorry for what I’ve done,” adding that he was taking responsibility.
He was given a $2,000 fine, a $600 surcharge to the Victims of Crime Fund and a one year driving prohibition.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Robert Lance Laybolt, 33, of Selkirk pled guilty to breaching probation on February 4 in Montague.
Mr Laybolt violated the section of his probation to undergo assessment, treatment and counselling for the use of drugs, alcohol and mental health issues.
On the date of his arrest, Mr Laybolt failed to attend a second meeting of a program in Kings County.
He told the court he was not able to arrange transportation as he did not have a road worthy vehicle.
“The bottom line is it’s important to get to this program,” Judge Orr said.
Mr Laybolt was given 18 months probation to be served concurrently with his previous probation. This will run to next January when the next program begins. It runs once a year.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Careless storage of a firearm
Calvin Henry Ranahan, 25, of Head of Hillsborough pled guilty to careless storage of a firearm.
Mr Ranahan was charged on February 15 when a Remington shotgun was found with live ammunition under his bed.
Mr Ranahan was given a $500 fine, an additional $150 fine to be paid to the Victims of Crime Fund and a recognizance order to not contact a specific person for 12 months.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mischief results in damage
John MacDonald Dixon, 37, of Montague pled guilty to a charge of mischief with damage under $5,000.
The matter stems from an incident on February 14 in a Montague area business where Mr Dixon was drinking. Surveillance footage showed him acting rude and yelling at a staff member along with kicking a door inside the business.
Mr Dixon told the court he had already apologized and was in the process of repairing the damages he had caused to the business.
Mr Dixon was handed a 12 month probation where he must undergo assessment, treatment and counselling for alcohol and anger management if prescribed. He must also pay a $100 surcharge to the Victims of Crime Fund and perform 20 hours of community service or make payment in lieu to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank.
No restitution was sought in the matter.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Theft of liquor sends man to jail
Michael Arthur Gaudet, 35, of Georgetown was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three charges of theft under $5,000.
The charges stem from three incidents where Mr Gaudet stole alcohol from a Morell business. He had committed each offence with multiple individuals who have been charged as well.
The value of the stolen product was $1,880, of which Mr Gaudet was responsible for $186.
Crown Attorney John Diamond noted the accused had “an extensive criminal record.”
Defence Attorney Thane MacEachern said the accused has been on the wait list to enter detox. Mr Gaudet had gotten sober after previous issues with alcohol but relapsed in January this year.
Judge Orr said it was “positive to hear you had a period of success” and wanted to see him return to the state of sobriety.
After his release from jail, Mr Gaudet will have six months to pay $160 restitution to the business from which he is banned. He must write a letter of apology to the owner.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Illegally passes school bus
Yue Xu of Stratford pled guilty to a Highway Traffic Act infraction of passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing.
On October 21, 2019, Ms Xu was driving on Route 3 in New Perth at approximately 7:30 am when the infraction occurred.
She originally pled not guilty in court on December 16, 2019 but changed her plea to guilty this week.
Ms Xu was issued the minimum fine of $1,000 along with a $50 surcharge. A three month driving suspension comes with the charge.
Ms Yue Xu asked to have the suspension waived as she drives from Stratford to Montague for work.
Judge Orr said penalties have increased recently and people could lose their children from these infractions.
Penalties come under the Highway Traffic Act therefore a judge cannot waive the driving suspension.
