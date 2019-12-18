The Georgetown Fire Department will be getting a sorely needed pager system in the new year.
The Town of Three Rivers passed a motion at Monday night’s special council to award a tender for the new system.
HiTech Communications Inc of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia was the sole bidder and therefore was successful. Funding will be shared between the province and various accounts under Three Rivers’ umbrella.
The province will commit $15,919 while Three Rivers will contribute $7,675 through the Georgetown Fire Department Budget. A total of $5,350 of residual funds from the Georgetown Rural Fire District will be spent along with $4,341 from the general operations account. This brings the total to $33,285 after tax.
The fire department’s original pager system was part of a province-wide network operated by Bell Canada. The telecommunications company shut the system down on July 2 this year after notifying the 13 Island fire departments in January.
The new system will piggy back its signal through the Coast Guard tower at the top of Belles Hill. The town is currently in talks with the Coast Guard on a lease agreement for this.
When the motion was put forward by Councillor Cody Jenkins, it included an ask for a generator for the Georgetown Fire Hall to operate in times of emergency and as a warming centre.
The matter will be discussed further in the new year.
