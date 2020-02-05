Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell presented a report addressing an issue of financial records to Three Rivers Council at a Committee of Council meeting last week.
Mr Gotell focussed on disclosing financial records of a fundraising account within the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department to the town, which CAO Jill Walsh asked for in a 2019 audit. The audit was for all accounts under the umbrella of Three Rivers.
Mr Gotell read the minutes from a fire department special meeting on November 5 , 2019 as part of his report.
At that meeting, the department motioned to create a new Georgetown Firefighters Association. It would be a separate members-only entity with no affiliation to the operation of the fire department.
Mr Gotell said a motion to “donate all funds with the exception of $1,000 from the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department‘s account to the new Georgetown Firefighters Association,” was supported unanimously.
He said the department’s December financial statement account was $992.50
Funds from the account held by the Georgetown firefighters were used to purchase equipment, to help cover medical expenses for firefighters and sponsor a public skate at the Three Rivers Sportsplex, according to Mr Gotell.
“As a department we feel the account has no business in the Three Rivers audit,” he said.
Mr Gotell said the new association’s accounts and banking information would remain private.
Council will take this information to the Three Rivers auditor to seek direction.
On another matter Mr Gotell said, on behalf of John Hebert, president of the Firefighter’s Association, a donation of $10,000 worth of equipment, recently purchased from the former Mount Stewart Fire Department, would be donated to the Georgetown Fire Department.
The equipment includes a 16-foot rescue boat with a boat trailer and motor and jaws of life. The department didn’t have the equipment previously.
Vice-president of the new association is William Perry and Randy Chaisson is secretary/treasurer. All three members won the seats by acclamation.
Mr Gotell said he will sit as an independent member of the executive.
