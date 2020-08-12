Leo Joseph Woods, 52, of Montague, pled guilty to four charges of theft under $5000 and a breach of probation in Georgetown Provincial Court Thursday, August 6.
The accused appeared via video conferencing from the Provincial Correctional Centre. The court heard that on four occasions from March until July 29, the accused committed thefts in four different businesses in the Montague area.
The only restitution being sought is by the PEI Liquor Corporation in the amount of $15.79. The value of items stolen on each occasion were under $50.
Crown attorney Chad MacQuaid said the offences appear to be poverty driven.
The accused was visited by police after the third incident on June 9 and promised to appear in court for the first three charges. After the fourth incident, the accused was arrested on August 4 by RCMP and remanded to the Provincial Correctional Centre.
The accused was released and promised to appear in court on August 13 for sentencing.
Judge Nancy Orr granted the release for the accused to put his personal affairs in order.
-------------------------------------------------------
Dustin David Joseph Duncan, 21, of Souris West, was sentenced to seven days in jail for impaired driving.
The accused pled guilty to the charge on July 30. The incident occurred on June 29 where the accused was involved in a single vehicle accident. Blood alcohol readings taken by the RCMP show the accused having 120 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of blood in his system.
Along with the jail sentence the accused must also pay $450 to the Victims of Crime Fund, a $1500 fine and is prohibited from driving for one year.
