Evelyn Marie Arcand, 51 of Montague, was sentenced to 66 days in jail on an impaired driving charge she pled guilty to in court last month.
Ms Arcand appeared in Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, January 2.
On October 30 Ms Arcand was arrested after reports of an erratic driver led police to her whereabouts.
Two breathalyzer reading of 330 and 320 mgs were taken at the time of her arrest. Other aggravating factors include the fact Ms Arcand was pulled over by police in close proximity to a day care and she was driving without a license.
In addition to jail, Ms Arcand was sentenced to two years probation, two additional years of a driving prohibition and 100 hours of community service.
Driving while prohibited
A Souris man, who claimed he was under the impression he was allowed to drive a battery operated scooter, pled guilty to a charge of driving while prohibited.
Roger Edward Jamieson, 61, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the offense.
On November 4, Mr Jamieson was stopped by police in the parking lot of a business after the officer recognized Mr Jamieson and knew he was on a driving prohibition.
Mr Jamieson received a further one year driving prohibition and is to pay $100 Victims of Crime surcharge.
Sentenced to 60 days
Matthew Charles Fall, 28 of Souris, was sentenced to 60 days in jail on charges of unlawfully being in a dwelling and using a stolen bank card, charges he pled guilty to in court last month.
On August 16, Mr Fall, who had been illegally taking shelter in an apartment complex in Souris entered an apartment uninvited and stole a bank card from a table. That same day he used the card at several businesses in the area.
The total amount of purchases was $61.97.
The owner of the card was reimbursed by the banking institution to which Mr Fall was ordered to pay restitution.
Mr Fall will be on 18 months probation following his release from jail. The probation order includes stipulations for Mr Fall to not have any contact with the victim and is banned from both the apartment complex and the banking institution.
Theft and breach of probation
Donovan Scott MacAuall, 25 of Souris was sentenced to 120 days in jail for theft and breach of probation.
On September 10 Mr MacAuall had been drinking and smoking cannabis. Later, he broke into two vehicles and stole a number of gift cards. The total value is not known and only some of the cards were recovered.
The incident occurred in Souris.
