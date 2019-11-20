In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, November 14 Casey Thomas Nobles was found guilty of uttering death threats and was sentenced to 20 day in jail.
During trial the court heard that in early October, 2019 Mr Nobles, 56 of Alma, made threats of death and damage to property to the victim when speaking to a police officer.
In addition to jail, the accused is to pay a Victims of Crime surcharge of $100 and will be on probation for 18 months following his release from jail.
Conditions of the probation include staying away from the victim and their place of residence.
Drunk driver to serve three days in jail
Isaac Weston Kemp, 20 of Victoria Cross, was sentenced to three days in jail for impaired driving.
The incident occurred in Murray River on October 12 and the accused pled guilty in court on November 1.
The sentence included a $1,000 fine, a Victims of Crime surcharge of $300 and Mr Kemp’s licence is suspended one year following his release from jail.
