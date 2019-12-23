In Georgetown Provincial Court, on Thursday, December 19, Mikayla Minnie Gill of Elliotvale was fined $200 and her licence was suspended for nine months. The charges follow a motor vehicle accident in Elliotvale last summer resulting in the death of a 19-year-old male.
Ms Gill, age 19, of Elliotvale, was driving with three friends on July 7 on their way to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. Ms Gill’s eyes left the road for a moment to adjust the stereo when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.
Crown Attorney Chad McQuaid read to the court that in Ms Gill’s attempt to steer clear of the traffic she over-corrected causing the vehicle to crash.
“It was a tragedy for all involved,” Mr McQuaid said.
Ms Gill suffered severe injuries in the crash including a fractured skull and neck and a brain bleed. She has the loss of feeling in her left hand as well.
Ms Gill was also issued a $75 surcharge for the Victims of Crime Fund. The sentence came as a joint recommendation between the Crown and defence attorneys.
Suspended sentence
and probation
Angie Lynn Janet Rayner of no fixed address was given a suspended sentence and 12-months probation for multiple violations of a previous probation.
The 32-year-old has been in and out of detox numerous times since May. A part of her previous probation was to get treatment for alcohol addiction.
“If you keep on you’re going to kill yourself, that’s why everyone is so concerned about you,” Judge Nancy Orr said.
Ms Rayner said she has been applying to get into a shelter for women recovering from addictions in Charlottetown, but no beds were available. To be admitted into the shelter, she first must go through detox at the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility in Mount Herbert and then go through the transitions unit at the same facility.
“You know what you have to do. If you don’t do it we’ll do what we have to to save your life,” the judge said.
Three days in jail
Gerard Francis Deagle of West St. Peter’s pled guilty to having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving. Two blood alcohol readings showed a level of 120 and 110 mg.
Mr Deagle was sentenced to three days in jail and fined $1,000. He must also pay $300 to the Victims of Crime Fund and is prohibited from driving for one year upon his release from jail.
On the evening of December 7 Kings District RCMP were performing checkstops on Route 2 in Morell when the accused was stopped. Police smelled alcohol from Mr Deagle’s vehicle and shortly after performed a breathalyzer test.
Mr Deagle was taken to the Souris Detachment where the blood alcohol tests were performed.
Assault and
resisting arrest
Cody Curtis McLeod of Lower Montague was sentenced to 20 days in jail on Thursday on charges of assault and resisting arrest.
On October 8, the accused assaulted the victim in a business parking lot. Shortly after, he was found at another business where Kings District RCMP attempted to question him.
Mr McLeod was arrested and released later in the day. He was found guilty by trial on December 5.
Upon release, Mr McLeod will be on probation for 18 months and must pay $200 to the Victims of Crime Fund.
