Steven Robert Bradley of Peakes was sentenced to eight months in jail on Thursday for driving while impaired and causing bodily harm to another person on July 2, 2019.
In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, January 23, Judge Nancy Orr also sentenced the 41-year-old to two years probation and a $200 surcharge to be paid to the Victims of Crime Fund.
The charge stems from an incident where Mr Bradley’s vehicle was involved in a collision with a horse and buggy. The horse had to be put down following the crash.
A blood alcohol test performed by police showed the accused had 229 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
During the hearing Crown Attorney Chad MacQuaid recommended a sentence of six to nine months based on previous cases of a similar nature.
Defence Attorney Thane MacEachern asked Judge Nancy Orr for a probation period during the hearing.
“(The accused) certainly does need support, he certainly welcomes support,” Mr MacEachern said.
Judge Orr said, “It’s most unfortunate something this serious is needed to bring home that you need help.”
No restitution was sought for the loss of the horse.
Impaired driving
Donald Edgar Peters, 69, of Valleyfield pled guilty to driving within two hours of having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
Judge Orr sentenced Mr Peters to 45 days in jail and he will be on probation for 18 months.
On October 1, 2019 RCMP responded to a call of an overturned vehicle in Valleyfield. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle had swerved on the road, rolled over and landed in a field.
Police detected a smell of alcohol and numerous alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the car.
Mr Peters was taken to hospital and a blood alcohol reading showed he had 249 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.
Mr Peters’ licence is suspended for three years.
Judge Orr said Mr Peters was not to drive “down your driveway, not on your front lawn, not in the field, not on the Trans-Canada Highway.”
No fines were issued as the accused has outstanding fines amounting to $5,250 from previous charges.
Causing a disturbance
Ralph Lorne Allen of Murray River pled guilty to causing a disturbance.
Judge Orr fined Mr Allen $1,000. He is also on probation for 12 months and was ordered to pay $300 to the Victims of Crime Fund.
On December 11, 2019, the 58-year-old was drinking in the afternoon at a Montague establishment. Shortly before 6 pm Kings District RCMP responded to a call that the accused was being abusive towards the staff. Police asked Mr Allen to leave but he became aggressive towards them and was subsequently tasered.
Mr Allen sustained a concussion in the incident.
Defense Attorney Karen MacLeod told the court Mr Allen hadn’t drank since the incident and it had been “a wake up call.”
As part of Mr Allen’s probation he must write a letter of apology to the owner of the business and the arresting officer.
Mischief and breach
of probation
Roland Eric Kennedy of Montague was sentenced to 30 days in jail for mischief and breach of probation.
The 27-year-old pled guilty to the charges from November 9, 2019.
Mr Kennedy will serve his time on weekends and will be on probation until 18 months after completing his sentence. He is to refrain from contact with the victim without prior written consent from his probation officer. He must also undergo assessment, counselling and treatment for use of alcohol, drugs and for mental health.
While carrying out his intermittent sentence, Mr Kennedy is to have no mind-altering substances in his system within 72 hours of arriving at the jail.
Judge Orr also ordered Mr Kennedy to write an apology to the victim within one month of the start of his probation and pay a $200 fine to the Victims of Crime Fund.
