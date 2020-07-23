In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, July 16, a number of sentences were adjusted and adjourned due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions implemented at the Provincial Corrections Facility.
Katlin Ross Carroll, 30 of Montague was handed a $2,000 fine and a two-year driving prohibition on a charge of driving while disqualified.
On December 6, 2019 after receiving a call from a witness, police picked up Mr Carroll who was driving in Cardigan. At the time he was only 11 days into a driving prohibition after being convicted of impaired driving.
Mr Caroll pled guilty to the charge in June and had requested an intermittent sentence.
Judge Nancy Orr adjourned sentencing until mid-July in anticipation of restrictions due to COVID-19 possibly being eased by then.
However, with nine new cases of the virus announced earlier this month, Judge Orr said no changes in the restrictions will be made anytime soon.
In addition to the fine, Mr Carroll must pay a $600 Victims of Crime surcharge and was reminded any further violations of the driving prohibition would result in jail time.
Assault and mischief
Wade Joseph MacPhee, 47 of Panmure Island was sentenced to a four month conditional sentence on charges of assault and mischief.
The charges stem from an incident on February 8 at a Souris residence. The victim and accused had both consumed alcohol at separate locations during the evening.
Police responded to the residence and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where doctors concluded the victim had suffered a concussion. The victim’s personal property was also damaged in the incident.
Mr MacPhee, who pled guilty to the charges in June, was also seeking an intermittent sentence.
The conditional sentence will allow Mr MacPhee to work during the sentence with conditions. He is prohibited from consuming alcohol and drugs and submit to testing for drugs and alcohol. Limited visitation is laid out in the order to replace what it would be like in jail.
In addition, Mr MacPhee will be on probation for 12 months following his sentence and is to pay $200 Victims of Crime surcharge.
Two-time adjournment
In the matter of Paul Allan MacDonald, 66, of Montague, who pled guilty to impaired driving in June, sentencing was adjourned a second time.
Mr MacDonald is seeking an intermittent sentence as he is the full-time care giver of a family member. The case was adjourned until September 17.
Theft from liquor store
Andrew Carter Affleck, 34 of Mount Stewart, pled guilty to theft and was ordered to pay a $400 fine, a $120 Victims of Crime surcharge and restitution of $40.
On January 18, Mr Affleck walked out of a Kings County liquor outlet with two bottles of whiskey.
The offense was caught on video and Mr Affleck was identified and arrested.
Seven days for driving drunk
John Lester Flynn, 57 of Souris, was sentenced to seven days in jail for impaired driving which he pled guilty to in June part way through a trial.
Mr Flynn was involved in a single vehicle collision. After his arrest police took two breathalyzer readings of 240 mg.
In addition to jail, Mr Flynn is to pay a $2,000 fine, $600 Victims of Crime surcharge and his licence is suspended for one year.
Public disturbance
Darryl Paul Ashford, 39 of Georgetown, pled guilty to causing a disturbance in a public place and was given a $500 fine along with a $150 Victims of Crime surcharge.
On May 18, Mr Ashford was involved in a verbal altercation at his residence which spilled outside and became physical with him yelling and screaming resulting in the police being called.
Ordered back to court in September
Vanessa Katherine Paquet, 35 of Montague pled guilty to theft and breach of probation.
On April 16, Ms Paquet was observed by a store employee taking a cart of merchandise out the door of a Kings County business without paying.
Ms Paquet was on a probation order to stay away from the business after a previous theft charge.
She is seeking an intermittent sentence and the matter was adjourned until September 17.
