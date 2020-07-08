In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, July 2, just one individual was sent to jail due to a shortage of beds at the Provincial Correctional Centre. The facility is at 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
William Henry Chaisson, 61 of Bear River South, was sentenced to seven days in jail for having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving. Breathalyzer readings taken at 9:18 pm and 9:40 pm at the Souris Detachment showed levels of 250 and then 230 milligrams of alcohol.
On the evening of June 6, Kings District RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash in Souris West. The call was made by a driver travelling in the opposite direction of the accident.
Police arrived on scene shortly after 8 pm. After being treated by Island EMS for minor injuries, Mr Chaisson was questioned by police and displayed signs of intoxication.
Mr Chaisson’s vehicle was written off.
Judge Nancy Orr said Mr Chaisson was “lucky he didn’t receive more serious injuries.”
Mr Chaisson was also fined $2,000, a one year driving suspension and he must pay $600 to the Victims of Crime Fund.
Shares nude images online
Amber Lea Cooper, 37 of Murray River was handed a suspended sentence and two years probation for sharing intimate images online of a person without their consent.
The charge stems from an incident on March 23 where the victim sent intimate videos containing nudity to Ms Cooper who shared them with two individuals and posted video screenshots with the nudity censored on two social media groups.
Ms Cooper was arrested the next day, March 24.
The defence lawyer noted that when Kings District RCMP arrested Ms Cooper at her home, they did not explain the nature of the charges nor did they have a warrant.
The victim’s face does not appear in any of the material but it was noted there were identifying markings on the victim that were visible. Ms Cooper removed the screen shots shortly after posting them.
“Once you put something on the internet you lose all control of it,” Judge Orr said.
“Before you hit the send button on your computer you have to think about what you’re doing.”
Ms Cooper is banned from using any sort of social media for the duration of her probation. She must also complete 10 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and pay $100 to the Victims of Crime Fund.
Youth crashes vehicle
A Kings County youth pled guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
On the evening of August 7, 2019, the youth was driving in the Primrose area with two passengers.
The youth attempted to pass a vehicle, lost control, went off the road and rolled multiple times.
The case was adjourned to August 27 for sentencing to allow time for a pre-sentence report.
Liquor store theft
Garth Herbert Gormley, 42 of Little Sands was sentenced to 18 months probation for theft under $5,000.
On January 31, Kings District RCMP responded to a call of a theft at the Montague Liquor Store. Security footage showed Mr Gormley stealing a bottle of alcohol.
As part of his sentence Mr Gormley must also complete 60 hours of community service. Fines and surcharges were waived due to outstanding amounts he owes to the province.
Aiding in an offence
Sheila Lynn Condon, 66 of Lower Montague pled guilty to aiding a person to commit an offence.
The charge stems from an incident between April 1 and 9 where Ms Condon was driving a family member to an individual’s house that the family member was restricted from attending.
The case was adjourned to July 23 for sentencing.
Drunk driving
Cheryl Ann Blackett, 40 of Montague, was present in court but could not be sentenced due to all beds at the Provincial Correctional Centre being filled. Her sentence hearing is adjourned to July 9. She pled guilty to impaired driving earlier this month.
