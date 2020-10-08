Brittney Annica Dadge, 24 of Souris, will serve an eight month sentence of jail time from her home after pleading guilty to breach of an undertaking and mischief.
On the afternoon of September 4 Ms Dadge was at the residence of the victim who was also present. This was a violation of an undertaking stating she was to have no contact with the victim and not go to their residence.
During the confrontation Ms Dadge damaged the side of the victim’s vehicle with a wrench. No restitution was sought.
Defence Attorney Thane MacEachern said, in Georgetown Provincial Court Thursday, he recommended Ms Dadge be given a conditional sentence to be served from her home. The recommendation was put forward as Ms Dadge has been taking counselling for emotional management which may not be available at the Provincial Correctional Centre.
“Is putting her in jail going to help in the long-term? I don’t think so,” Mr MacEachern said.
After handing down the sentence, Judge Nancy Orr said the only reason she considered a conditional sentence is due to Ms Dadge having an established relationship with counselling that may be compromised in jail.
Ms Dadge was also ordered to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, remain within PEI unless authorized by a case supervisor, not consume or be in possession of any alcohol or drugs that haven’t been prescribed, not leave her residence unless authorized by her case supervisor and not to be in possession of any weapons.
After the sentence is served, Ms Dadge will be under 12 months of probation.
Judge Orr said Ms Dadge should be serving a jail sentence because of the nature of the charge and having a prior similar conviction but “there’s work to be done.”
All fines were waived.
------------------------------------------------------
Devon Joseph Savoie, 22 of St. Margaret’s was sentenced to 75 days in jail for impaired driving.
Mr Savoie must also pay a fine of $2,000 and $600 to the Victims of Crime Fund.
The sentence comes after pleading guilty last week. Sentencing was delayed while Mr Savoie tended to a medical issue.
The charges stem from an incident on August 20 in Chepstow where Mr Savoie was driving a four-wheeler and crashed into a ditch when trying to pass a vehicle on Route 16.
Kings District RCMP performed a breathalyzer test which Mr Savoie failed. Blood alcohol readings taken at the Souris Detachment showed levels of 180 mg and 220 mg.
------------------------------------------------------
Brendan James Butler, 27 of Whim Road, pled guilty to assault.
On August 15 Mr Butler was at the home of the victim where the two were in an argument related to his drug use habits. During the dispute Mr Butler assaulted the victim.
The next day the victim submitted a statement to Kings District RCMP.
Defence Attorney Karen MacLeod asked for an adjournment until next month to compile a pre-sentence report.
Mr Butler will appear on November 12 for sentencing.
------------------------------------------------------
Ronald Otis Jackson, 65 of Victoria Cross, pled guilty to impaired driving.
The court heard that in the early hours on August 14 Kings District RCMP received a complaint of the accused driving while intoxicated. Police found Mr Jackson in a vehicle in Montague.
Officers noticed that Mr Jackson’s speech was slowed. He then failed a roadside breathalyzer test.
Blood alcohol readings taken at the Montague Detachment showed 150 mg and 160 mg.
Defence Attorney Karen MacLeod asked for an adjournment to a later date when the accused might be able to serve an intermittent sentence.
Mr Jackson is currently the sole caregiver of a family member.
Sentencing will take place October 29.
------------------------------------------------------
Jeffrey Joseph Cluney, 33 of Souris, pled guilty to two counts of driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and refusing the breathalyzer.
On the evening of May 18, witness accounts said Mr Cluney crashed into a ditch after approaching an intersection too fast. Mr Cluney was able to maneuver his vehicle back onto the road and began driving again at a fast pace.
Mr Cluney then attempted to pass a vehicle turning onto New Zealand Road on Route 2. The two vehicles collided.
The victim in the crash suffered minor injuries. Mr Cluney suffered a fractured pelvis and fractured ribs and was put into a drug-induced coma to help alleviate swelling in his brain.
At the time Mr Cluney was under a three year driving prohibition from a previous matter in 2019.
In a separate incident, on September 14, RCMP received a 911 call at approximately 5 pm of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Souris West.
Police found Mr Cluney standing beside his motorcycle in a ditch.
Witness accounts of the incident said Mr Cluney was driving at a high rate of speed prior to crashing.
Police noticed Mr Cluney’s speech was slurred and a scent of alcohol was detected.
Officers arrested him for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after he was checked out by Island EMS.
Police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test but Mr Cluney did not cooperate.
Crown attorney Chad MacQuaid recommended Mr Cluney be given a lengthy time in jail on the two incidents.
The case was adjourned for one week for Mr Cluney to address medical issues.
------------------------------------------------------
Melanie Dawn Sheehan, 26 of Fortune Bridge, pled guilty to assault.
The charge stems from an incident on August 25 in Fortune Bridge. In the early hours RCMP were called to a residence on a domestic disturbance call.
During an argument Ms Sheehan attempted to hit the victim.
According to the facts read by Crown Attorney Chad MacQuaid the victim had tried to pin Ms Sheehan down to keep her from hurting them. Ms Sheehan then proceeded to bite the victim on the leg.
Ms Sheehan has a prior assault conviction from an incident in 2017.
The case has been adjourned to October 8 for Ms Sheehan to make arrangements for family members in her care.
