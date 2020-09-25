In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday Judge Nancy Orr called out the defence and crown on a joint recommendation that was shorter than the minimum penalty in a matter.
The recommendation related to the case of Tyler Mark Rose, 24 of Souris West, who pled guilty to having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of alcohol in his blood within two hours of driving along with a charge of driving while prohibit- ed. The charges occurred on August 10 in Souris West.
At approximately 10 pm on that date Kings District RCMP received a complaint of the accused taking a vehicle without permission. Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol from Mr Rose whose speech was slurred.
Mr Rose’s breathalyzer readings were 170 milligrams and 160 milligrams.
Part of the joint recommendation between Crown Attorney Chad MacQuaid and Defence Attorney Justin Milne was a period of 30 days in jail.
Judge Orr said the minimum in this matter would be 90 days, noting Mr MacQuaid was “way off” when first presenting the recommendation.
“You’re not even close to the sentence range,” the judge said.
Mr Milne said, starting October 15 Mr Rose would be working in a Nova Scotia based fishery until sometime in December. He added that Mr Rose struggled when the support group he had been attending stopped meeting when the pandemic hit.
He said he believed the shortened jail sentence would be of public interest to which Judge Orr disagreed.
Sentencing will take place on December 17 when Mr Rose returns to PEI.
Sentencing on hold
Two cases were adjourned because the courts are not issuing intermittent sentences due to the pandemic.
Paul Allan MacDonald, 66 of Montague,is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to impaired driving in June. His case has been adjourned for a third time, now to October 15.
Vanessa Katherine Paquet, 35 of Montague, is awaiting sentencing on charges of theft and breach of probation that occurred in April. This is the accused’s second adjournment for sentencing.
Serves sentence at home
Anusorn Sangsawang, 50 of Souris, was sentenced to four months in custody to be served from his home on a charge of assault with a weapon.
Mr Sangsawang pled guilty to the charge on June 11.
The incident took place on February 19 in Souris where the accused threatened the victim with a knife.
The sentence allows Mr Sangsawang to maintain his employment while serving time as the courts are not issuing intermittent sentences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions are imposed to be similar restriction to that of custody in the Provincial Correctional Centre.
Judge Orr said Mr Sangsawang is not to leave his residence unless authorized by a supervisor for his case. He is permitted to go to work and attend counselling or appointments with his supervisor for example. He is also restricted from consuming or possessing alcohol or drugs not prescribed and attending any place that sells alcohol.
After serving the four months, Mr Sangsawang will be on probation for 18 months.
Mr Sangsawang is to have no contact with the victim to whom he must write a letter of apology. He must also submit a DNA sample for the National DNA Databank and is under a weapons prohibition.
Impaired driving
Stephen Terrance Peters, 28 of Poplar Point, pled guilty to impaired driving and driving while prohibited.
On June 13, in Fortune Bridge, Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident.
Two witnesses to the incident had the accused sitting in their vehicle until police arrived.Upon speaking with Mr Peters, officers noted a smell of alcohol and arrested him.At the time he was under a two year driving prohibition issued in March 2019.
When reading in the facts, Crown Attorney Chad MacQuaid said the accused became belligerent and acted erratically when arrested. He noted Mr Peters has prior charges similar to these.
A blood alcohol reading showed 180 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.
Mr Peters will be sentenced September 24.
Judge orders counselling
Nicholas Alexander Johnston, 33 of Montague, was sentenced to 195 days in jail.
Mr Johnston appeared via video conferencing from the Provincial Correctional Centre.
The sentence stems from two charges of driving while prohibited in January and April of 2019.
Judge Orr granted credit for time served at a rate of 1.5 days credit for each day already served. Mr Johnston has been in jail for 106 days and will remain there for 28 days.
Mr Johnston was also on a driving prohibition at the time of the charges which Judge Orr noted was an aggravating factor in his sentence.
The judge noted the accused has been struggling with drug addictions and mental health issues which necessitated hospitalization.
“You’ve made some strides with your addiction issues, now it’s time to work on your mental health issues,” she said,noting his mental health is the priority.
When released Mr Johnston will be under 18 months probation. A part of his probation will be to undergo treatment, assessment and counselling for addictions and mental health along with anything else that may have been a factor in committing the offences.
Mr Johnston’s driver’s licence is suspended for two years.
Receives one year jail term
Christopher Kevin Jamieson, 38 of Sturgeon, was sentenced to one year in jail for possession of a weapon while prohibited to do so, careless storage of a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Late in the evening of May 22 in Sturgeon Mr Jamieson attended the residence of an individual and began firing rounds of ammunition.
Judge Orr noted the case file mentions approximately 40 shots being fired but closer to 50 casings were found at the scene.
No one was injured.
Before handing down sentence Judge Orr said there was “no logic” behind the accused’s actions.
The accused apologized for his actions in the matter via video conferencing from the Provincial Correctional Centre where he has been for 117 days.
The judge granted 175 days credit for time served up to sentencing. This will go against the one year sentenced handed down to him.
Upon release Mr Jamieson will be on probation for three years.
Case moves to city court
Randy William Cameron, 49 of West St. Peter’s, pled guilty to breaching a release order and being at large.
The incident occurred on June 28 in Morell.
The case was adjourned to September 21 in Charlottetown Provincial Court where the accused has other matters to be dealt with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.