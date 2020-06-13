John Melvin Fraser, 53, of Montague was sentenced to five months in jail on Thursday, June 4 in Georgetown Provincial Court.
The sentence stems from an incident on February 14 when Mr Fraser was found driving while prohibited and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system within two hours of driving.
Breath tests taken at the Kings District RCMP Detachment in Brudenell showed readings of 200 and 190 milligrams.
Mr Fraser was arrested after his vehicle was identified from a hit and run in Stratford and found in Montague. He pled guilty to the charges on March 5 and was due to be sentenced on April 9 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representing himself Mr Fraser asked Judge Nancy Orr for an intermittent sentence. Specifically a window of two weeks before serving his sentence to put his affairs in order for a family member he takes care of.
Judge Orr denied the request as the courts are not allowing intermittent sentences at this time due to the virus.
“Today is the day Mr Fraser,” Judge Orr said.
Along with incarceration, Mr Fraser was given a three year driving prohibition which will be served concurrently with a previous prohibition following his release from jail.
Impaired driving
Paul Allan MacDonald, 66, of Montague pled guilty to having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system within two hours of driving a vehicle.
Breathalyzer readings showed 270 milligrams shortly after his arrest.
The charges stem from a March 23 incident where Kings District RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle swerving on Route 4 approaching Montague.
RCMP found his vehicle stopped in a Montague parking lot. Mr MacDonald had passed out in the driver’s seat.
Officers noted the accused showed signs of intoxication and a half-empty bottle of vodka was found in the back seat of the vehicle.
Defense attorney Karen MacLeod asked Judge Orr for an adjournment in sentencing until a time when an intermittent sentence could be served on weekends. The reason for the request is due to the accused being the only caretaker of a family member.
Liquor store theft
Katherine Grace Lanigan, 24, of Montague was handed six months probation after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000.
The charges are from an arrest on February 20 in Montague when she stole from the Montague PEI Liquor Commission branch. Video surveillance showed Ms Lanigan concealing a bottle of alcohol and paying for another.
Ms Lanigan acknowledged her wrongdoing and apologized for her actions in court. She said she had been struggling with alcohol issues for a year.
Crown attorney Chad MacQuaid recommended she be given community service as a sentence.
Judge Orr suspended the accused’s sentence in lieu of the probation and waived any fines because Ms Lanigan is unable to work. She was ordered to pay $26 restitution to the liquor store.
Mischief and assault
Wade Joseph MacPhee, 46, of Souris pled guilty to mischief and assault.
The charges stem from an incident on February 8 at a Souris residence. The victim and accused had both consumed alcohol at separate locations during the evening.
Police responded to the residence and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where doctors concluded the victim had suffered a concussion. The victim’s personal property was also damaged.
Defense attorney Karen MacLeod asked for an adjournment for sentencing to a time when an intermittent sentence can be served on weekends.
The accused will appear before the court on July 16 for sentencing.
Limited contact order
David Allen Laybolt, 51, of Brackley was fined $1,500 and given 12 months probation.
The sentence comes after he was found guilty at trial in February on charges of assault and mischief under $5,000 from an October 31 incident in Roseneath.
The crown and defense agreed on issuing the fine and probation as well as $500 restitution.
Judge Orr also imposed a limited contact order between the accused and the victim and waived surcharges for the Victims of Crime Fund.
Inattentive driving
Jake Thomas Matheson, 19, of Forest Hill pled guilty to driving without care and attention to other persons.
Mr Matheson was arrested in Souris West and fined $1,500. He must also pay a $50 administrative surcharge.
Impaired on off-road vehicle
Nicholas Anders Martell, 46, of Georgetown pled guilty to a charge of operating an off-highway vehicle while impaired.
Mr Martell was fined $1,500 and must pay a surcharge of $50.
