Mark Gotell of Georgetown sees Three Rivers new town hall being built at Pooles Corner in the former location of Red’s corner restaurant.
Mr Gotell spoke to Three Rivers council at the November 12 council meeting at Kings Playhouse.
The property was formerly occupied by Red’s Corner Restaurant and Lounge and is owned by Kenny Macdonald of Whim Road. It is advertised for sale for $599,000.
Mr Gotell suggested council send a proposal to the province for financial assistance to purchase the property, demolish the buildings and construct new ones. He added that additional space on the property could be allocated for commercial storefront rental units and a tourism information centre.
In other council news an electrical tender for new lighting at the Cardigan baseball and softball complex was awarded to Hansen Electric of Charlottetown for $322,750, plus HST.
A tender for the construction of a kayak storage building on the Cardigan waterfront was awarded to B&S Construction in Charlottetown for $41,615. The unit will accommodate 16 kayaks and each space measuring 20 feet by 20 feet will be rented out.
Three Rivers motioned to outsource building inspection services to Coles Associates Limited of Charlottetown. This is in relation to the new National Building Code that will be implemented in the province. The town had the option to conduct inspections using its own staff or contract them out. The services solicited from Coles will begin on January 1, 2020.
Council also passed unanimous motions for an amendment to the Montague zoning bylaw to adopt a new capitalization policy and an asset management policy.
A motion was passed as well to close the Three River administrative offices on December 27, 30, and 31 for the holidays.
Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh will develop a plan for the Cardigan Waterfront Project and report to council when completed.
A motion was passed that council accept expressions of interest from anyone wishing to be a part of an electoral boundaries commission. The commission would look into the ward system for Three Rivers and whether the town would be best suited with an open ward or closed ward system.
One of the last requests for decision on the agenda was a motion from Councillor Gerard MacDonald to put $41,000 from government funding into the Lower Montague Park Project at Thompson Dam.
The revival of the Thompson Dam and the creation of a park for public use has been in preliminary stages since before the creation of Three Rivers. Property on both sides of the dam is privately owned.
