William Van Schuppen’s Christmas Cactus (Botanical name - Schlumbergera) is in full bloom and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The more than two decades old plant is one of dozens of varieties in the Union Road senior’s house - a true testament to his green thumb. The pot holding this plant measures a foot in diameter and though it has been repotted many times over the years, Mr Van Schuppen is sure this is as large as it will get. The annual coral coloured blooms began appearing about a month ago and typically continue off and on until April. The retired farmer’s passion for growing isn’t limited to the indoors. Known for his many years of growing prize-winning pumpkins, this past year his garden produced a pickling cucumber weighing five pounds and two heads of broccoli stretching a whopping 11-12 inches across.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
