The doors are closed to the public at the Dr John M Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast but staff is doing its best to keep communication open between residents and their families and friends.
The sprawling lodge, set in this rural community, can accommodate 128 people (88 nursing care and 40 community care as well as a dementia care unit).
In ordinary times there is always something to do at the lodge.
Musical entertainment, crafts and activities such as knitting, painting, doing jigsaw puzzles and socializing are all part of the busyness within the homey walls of this long-term home away from home facility.
But COVID-19 has changed all that.
One of the residents is Muriel Allen, originally from Hampton, just east of Crapaud.
Mrs Allen appears to be taking the situation in stride. Her connection to her daughter, son and son-in-law is now done through video calls on computers at the lodge.
It isn’t ideal but, “I think anything we can do to protect ourselves, we should do it,” she said.
Another resident, Jeanie MacPherson, formerly of Murray Harbour, regularly chats with her family on the phone.
Typically her family visits in person but since the restrictions were introduced Mrs MacPherson “doesn’t like it one bit.”
It’s different for her but when she sees her family’s faces on video calls, she says “it’s nice.”
Joyce Ireland, originally from Rose Valley, near Kinkora, is keeping positive.
“We’re doing wonderful with the help of the staff,” she said.
Mrs Ireland has remained in close contact with her family by way of video calls in place of their routine weekend visits.
“They (the staff) do things with us to keep us busy and keep us from loneliness,” she notes.
“We made a whole bunch of hearts and put messages on them. We’re going to put them on the window,” Mrs Ireland added.
Those messages will be posted for family and friends who stop by the lodge but aren’t allowed to enter the building.
Aside from knitting and having a good chat with residents, Mrs Allen indulges a passion intertwined with her former career as a librarian.
“I like to read,” she said.
At one time Mrs Allen ran a bookmobile, driving back and forth across the province, books in tow.
Bookmobiles were book-filled buses created as a convenience to the public who lived a distance from a Public Library. There were two vehicles, one to service Summerside and west and another to serve east of Morell. They were eliminated in 1992.
With all the messages about proper hand washing, Mrs Allen stresses “we shouldn’t forget to wash our face either.”
Until the pandemic situation changes residents can be assured staff will give their all to be their pseudo-family to help keep them company.
