Thanks to the generous donation of shelf space at local grocers, Girls Guides will still benefit from their annual fund raiser of cookie sales even though they are unable to go door to door.
Once stay at home and social distancing directives due to COVID-19 came into play from public health offices across the country, door to door sales were stopped.
Souris Co-op and Sobeys in Montague are selling the iconic boxes of cookies for both eastern PEI Girl Guide Units, the Little Pond and Montague Clubs. Stores across Canada are pitching in to help Girl Guides sell this year’s cookies.
“Profits from cookie sales run the individual programs,” Lisa Rose, Kings County District commander said.
The cost of craft supplies, camp activities and trips are all supplemented through the funds they receive from sales, she added.
For the past couple of years, in addition to door to door sales, the Little Pond Group has held drive thru sales at Gateway Park in Souris and the Morell Co-op.
“The drive thru has been a great way to not only promote sales, but also to promote Girl Guides and it has increased the number of girls registering because some people didn’t even realize we were here,” Ms Rose said.
Theresa Cahill has been selling cookies twice a year for the past 13 years.
She said she does miss the social interaction this go round.
“I get that it is a safety precaution and I do think it is great the stores are helping,” the 18-year-old from Souris West said.
“You get so much joy in actually doing (the selling) and seeing all the smiles from people.”
She said having the stores do the sales could translate into more customers, but she hopes the face to face option will return.
“When the world goes back to normal I think door to door will be better,” she added.
“We just want to say thank you to all the businesses,” Ms Rose said.
“We are missing a lot of fun stuff this year so it is nice to know we will have funds to start off next year.”
All group activities for the organization have ceased, including camp that was to take place sometime over the next few weeks.
Ms Cahill said it will be nice to get back into regular activities, but for the time being many of the leaders are making sure the younger members are kept busy with online activities.
