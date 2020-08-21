In addition to being the year of COVID-19, the summer of 2020 is turning out to be one of the hottest in recent memory.
“While the last three summers were extremely dry, this has been the worst summer so far,”said Robert Godfrey, executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. “We have had a string of days when the temperature has beenover 30 degrees and there has been very little rain.”
During the week of August 10, the New London Fire Department answered a call in Graham’s Road where equipment overheated and caught fire.The Morell Fire Depart- ment answered a similar call a few days later and Kensington firemen were called out to a dry field that caught fire in SeaView.
Ryan Barrett,who is the research and agronomy coordinator with the PEI Potato Board, is advising growers to carry a fire extinguisher in their combine or tractor, especially when combining and baling straw.
“Every crop is suffering.”Godfrey said.“Right now, we need two or three days of really good rain in every area of the province.”
The district director of the National Farmers Union also agreed the situation was extremely critical for many producers.consultations on the regulations has been ongoing and are expected to continue this fall.
Godfrey said research has to focus on whether supplemental irrigation can be introduced sustainably, but so far there has been little interest in even looking into the matter. He is also worried a motion passed during the spring legislature session calling for a moratorium on holding ponds will further limit the options of producers as they try to deal with the new normal of climate change.
He noted the Island experience is in stark contrast to what is happening in other areas of the country. Saskatchewan, for example, recently launched a $4 billion project to irrigate up to 500,000 acres of land over the next decade.
While saying supplemental irrigation is not a “silver bullet” that will solve all the challenges of climate change, he noted the moratorium does put Island growers at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in other areas of the country.
He maintained agriculture has the potential to help the province recover from the eco- nomic impacts of COVID-19 but right now there are a number of fields across the province with a moisture content of five per cent or lower.While some timely rains would certainly help, Godfrey said hot, dry summers have now become a fact of life and a sci- ence based approach to dealing with the issue of supplemental irrigation is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.