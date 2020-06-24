Rotary Gold Mine Draw co-chair Scott Annear, with Assistant Manager of the Montague Esso, Alecia Shaw, are pleased the Rotary Gold Mine will be restarting beginning on Monday, July 6 The Gold Mine Committee announced the boxes will be back in participating stores on Friday, June 26 to give folks lots of time to play for the first draw. Due to COVID-19 the weekly deadline to play has been changed to 9 am on Mondays and players are encouraged to bring their own toonies with them because some businesses aren’t handling cash at this time.
Sharon Riley photo
