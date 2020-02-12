Rhonda Kerr, winner of week #412 of the Rotary Club of Montague Gold Mine draw picked up her winnings on Monday. The Kings County resident won $11, 547.50 and plans to use it to pay some bills and perhaps share with her family.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
