Gold Mine winners picked up their cheques this week for the holiday $500 Bonus Draws along with the winners of the regular draws on Weeks #407 and #409. Back row: Les Roper of Charlottetown $500; Tom MacKenzie of Lower Montague who won $11,647 in the regular draw on Week #409 and Mike Gallant of Georgetown who won $500. Front row: Carol Burke of Cardigan, $500; Linda Earl of Elmira, winner of Week #407 and her prize was $23,931; Cheryl MacKinnon accepted the $500 cheque on behalf of the PEI Mussell Farm Group in Morell; Valerie Gallant of Georgetown, who shared the $500 prize with Mike Gallant and Mary Nicholson of Valleyfield, $500. The Rotary Club of Montague held the Bonus Draws over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays along with the two regular draws.
Sean MacDougall photo
