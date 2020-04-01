*The province made the following announcements after the previous story was published.*
Premier Dennis King spoke directly to Island Grade 12 students during Wednesday night’s press conference.
“We don’t know what these next weeks and months will look like and I know this is not how you envisioned your Grade 12 year,” Premier King said.
“I know this is the time you are preparing to make decisions on what you will do next year, what journey you may embark on as you take the next steps in your lives.
The premier promised students they will have a graduation and prom to mark their milestone.
“I will not allow COVID-19 to rob you, the class of 2020, of these important celebrations,” he said.
“They may occur at a different time and they may look a little different, but I promise you that you will look back on these celebrations, as we all are fortunate to do, for the rest of your lives and be reminded of the people, the moments and the smiles that make high school some off the best days of your life.”
Schools in PEI are closed until at least May 11.
Teachers will be taking over home learning going forward.
On the educational side of the current situation, Director of English Education, Programs and Services Tammy Hubley-Little said high school students will receive the education they need to continue their studies.
“Our high school students will be given every opportunity and I want to express my confidence in teachers to be able to do this,” Ms Hubley-Little said.
“We do have a plan in place and students will not be disadvantaged because of COVID-19.”
Specific to graduates, Ms Hubley-Little said if there should be a further closure of schools and students don’t return to the classroom before the end of the school year, staff at the Department of Education are already working on a plan.
“Students who have been on a pathway to graduation and who had been engaged in their learning prior to the break will continue to have every opportunity to graduate,” she said.
