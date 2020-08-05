Sydney Powers, a 2020 grad of Montague Regional High School, is looking forward to another 13 years of education to become a psychiatrist. Like many Island grads, she’s not going to let a pandemic stand between her and the beginning of her post secondary education.
“I just want to get into it and get it done,” said Ms Powers who has enrolled in UPEI’s bachelor of science program.
With the exception of some lab components, UPEI’s science program and the majority of its other programs will be held completely online this year.
“It’s kind of stressful that everything is going to be online for the first semester or the first year,” said Ms Powers who added, online education is slower and a slightly more difficult method of learning.
“A section in math might take two hours to do online whereas, in class, it would take an hour,” said Ms Powers.
“When one person asks a question in a classroom other people jump in on the question and you find answers to so many more questions that you didn’t even know that you had.”
She is hopeful she will be able to complete all her courses with high grades and be accepted into medical school after her first degree.
Nick Handrahan had planned to attend UNB’s engineering program before COVID-19 swept across Canada.
Instead of a move across the bridge to UNB’s Fredericton campus, he’ll attend online from his home in Tignish.
“It wasn’t an easy decision because I was looking forward to my first year and getting the whole experience of meeting new friends and living in residence out on my own but I decided that I don’t want to miss out on a year,” he said.
He will miss out on hands-on components of the program, in person help and meeting other students with similar interests, but feels this is the way to make the best out of the situation.
Theresa Cahill of Souris has enrolled in Holland College’s Early Childhood Care and Education program.
This program will be delivered by a blend of online and in-person teaching methods.
She is a bit nervous about moving into residence.
“There have been no cases up my way (in Souris) so to go to Charlottetown where there have been the majority of the cases is a little frightening,” she said.
Even so, she has come to terms with the situation and sees this as the new normal she will have to embrace.
