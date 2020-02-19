This week Island Press Limited becomes the first local news outlet in Canada to partner with leaders of the insurance industry to deliver access to an exclusive employee benefits program for small business that is both comprehensive and affordable.
“This is incredibly exciting for us,” says Island Press Publisher Paul MacNeill. “Our papers have been at the heart of Island communities since 1963. We are delighted to partner with Benefits Plus, Cooke Insurance and Manulife. They share our passion for PEI, and commitment to vibrant rural communities. When you combine our content with the industry leading solutions provided by these respected firms, we deliver a truly powerful solution to help enterprises of any size attract and retain employees, and grow their business.”
TheBusinessMarket@peicanada.com is a scalable online portal that utilizes the power of local news to expand the reach and brand of all members.
“More people than ever are reading our news. All Island businesses, those located in rural communities and those serving rural Islanders, can benefit. Membership levels range from a basic listing to acting as a standalone website, with integration of video, print stories and advertisements, as well as the full spectrum of social media.”
Island Press publishes The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic, Island Farmer and Atlantic Post Calls. It is the leading media in rural Prince Edward Island, winning dozens of regional, national and international awards along the way.
To access TheBusinessMarket@peicanada.com Employee Benefit Program, businesses must first join the Business Market. Membership plans start at $49 per month. Benefits Plus and Cooke Insurance have created the benefit program, underwritten by Manulife, featuring a comprehensive health and dental plan including an exciting new benefit that allows direct access to a doctor or nurse practitioner via text, email or phone. Edna Reid of Benefits Plus in partnership with Cooke Insurance Group of companies is solely responsible for selling, management and delivery of program benefits.
“We are expert at employee benefits and Island Press is expert at local news. This is a unique partnership that draws on the expertise of both to help grow Island business,” says Ms Reid.
“We’ve worked very hard to create a program that is affordable for Island businesses and employees while offering one of the most comprehensive and modern benefit packages in the country,” she said. The total monthly cost for group insurance is Single $128.13 and Family $263.33.
Cooke Insurance President Jeff Cooke is excited about the partnership.
“Cooke Insurance Group of Companies has been for over 45 years, and continues to be dedicated to doing business locally. We employ 80 Islanders and support the Island community,” he said. “We are excited about, and look forward to, working with TheBusinessMarket@peicanada.com and the thousands of Island businesses who will benefit from membership in the Business Market.”
In addition to TheBusinessMarket@peicanada.com Employee Benefit Program, members have access to an ever growing number of benefits, including industry leading preferred pricing on payment processing through KIS Payments of Vancouver, which will provide all potential Business Market clients with a free, no risk analysis.
The Business Market will promote member businesses online at peicanada.com and in print in all four of its publications, as well as through social media.
“This is the first partnership of its kind that allows small business to access premium pricing and services, while driving traffic and customers to their business.
Equally as important, it supports the vital role of local journalism in the growth of our communities and as a watchdog holding government and those in power to account,” Mr MacNeill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.