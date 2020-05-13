Only two Island high schools offer International Baccalaureate programming, with its intensive focus on academic excellence and personal development. It’s a reality that creates an unlevel playing field between schools and students with, and schools and students without.
We see the same reality played out through a variety of programming at all educational levels. It’s one of the excuses used in the past to close rural schools. Bigger begets a better, more expansive education, or so we were told.
But as we tepidly pop our heads up from under the sheets, who will see the opportunity COVID-19 presents to change the conversation and the perception of what is possible?
The Department of Education and Public Schools Branch historically find it difficult to deliver major change, a systematic bias an unseen virus turned on its ear. While it is far from a rousing success educationally, the department has crafted a stop gap distance learning model.
The post COVID-19 challenge is how to avoid slipping back into yesterday’s routine. COVID-19 presents an opportunity to modernize the education system in all corners of the province. This is the opposite of the failed ‘close them because they are small’ attitude of the past. It’s about fresh eyes and for the first time demanding PEI’s education system set the achievement bar as a world leader.
This will serve our children, our province and our economy, an area education is often clueless about.
Can we, for instance, combine in person instruction in rural high schools with a distance learning component to allow Island students, regardless of high school attended, the opportunity to participate in IB programming?
The same logic applies to health care. The use of telemedicine is quickly becoming mainstream and accepted. How can our province embrace technology to tackle significant issues of doctor shortages and access to specialists, while enhancing programs and services in rural health centres?
After more than two months, society is programmed to operate on Pandemic Standard Time, where things once thought impossible are now simply delivered. We shop differently. We do business differently. Government provides services differently. When the virus recedes we’ll return to a reasonable facsimile of yesterday. But we will no longer avoid needed change because of our own stubbornness, narrow views, bureaucratic inertia or just plain ignorance.
Nope. COVID-19 is delivering a shock to the system unlike any in our lifetime. The waves of opposition that normally accompany even modest ideas, now are mute. It doesn’t mean that we’ll all agree. We won’t, and we shouldn’t. Some ideas are better than others. Some will succeed and others will fail. It’s in failing where the greatest promise lies.
If someone had suggested three months ago to Transportation Minister Steven Myers the idea of moving the majority of PEI government employees to home based offices, he likely would have laughed it off as too radical and too much, too soon. It’s a testament to how accustomed we’ve become to the fear of failure that we avoid any change by tying it up in knots with endless meetings and consultation. By the time something is actually done it is so watered down and inefficient that it fails to deliver anything substantive.
Not any more. It’s amazing what Pandemic Standard Time can do to the system. Steven Myers had no choice, so he demanded change. And it was delivered. The question now is what percentage of the workforce can be permanently transitioned? It’s an effort that is good for the employee and the community they live in, as well as making the operation of government more efficient.
More importantly we now know change is possible and the same big idea thinking is applicable to just about everything. In some ways COVID-19 is a gift that unshackles us from the norm and our own limited expectations.
Pandemic Standard Time is shaking us to the core, but it just may lead us toward a better future.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
