On behalf of all the residents of Point Pleasant Road, Murray River, our sincerest thanks and heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of help and support in containing the recent forest fire. A million thanks and bouquets of gratitude to the many volunteers, Murray River Fire Chief Troy Ferguson and to our fearless MR volunteer firefighters, to Murray Harbour, Cardigan, Belfast, Vernon River and Montague FireDepartments, to the Forestry Department, and Highway and Transportation crew, RCMP members and countless neighbours who pitched in and helped contain what could have been complete devastation with much worse consequences for all of us.
Thanks to their diligence and quick response and a merciful break in the wind, we were all spared the loss of our homes here. We are grateful for feeling protected over the next few days while embers smouldered and hot spots flared back up with shifting winds and intense heat while under the watchful eyes of our diligent firefighters who stood vigil night and day so that we could stay in our homes safely.
Our beautiful woods in this forest will now bear some scars reminding us just how fragile and vulnerable we can be at times like these.The experience has left me so thankful to live in this community where neighbours come together in crisis to show one another the true meaning of giving and caring. We are all very lucky and blessed. Virginia Winter,
Point Pleasant, Murray River
