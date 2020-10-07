In my defense, I rarely order things online and have never ordered anything online from the United States to be delivered in Canada. Despite the literal parade of FedEx, UPS, postal and other assorted delivery trucks that make their way to our driveway, my last Canadian online purchase was October of last year when I ordered an ‘ugly Christmas suit’ I wore on the Cape Breton Christmas Daddies Telethon last December. Before that, the summer of 2017, when I ordered four pairs of shorts online. I don’t drink coffee or tea, don’t drink alcohol all that much, and have never smoked cigarettes.
I do however admit to one vice and that is I enjoy a nice cigar every now and then. To me, sitting on the back deck, or any deck for that matter, from spring to fall, is the perfect time for a cigar, and occasionally on the golf course.
When I was working in Toronto, I went to a store that only sold cigars. It had a huge selection that hit my price point. No such store exists on PEI.
Since retirement in 2016, I’ve ordered them online from a site in Florida, while in Florida, and had them delivered to the address where I was staying. Prices in the States are basically half, or less, of what you would pay in Canada. The selection is endless. Having said that, I’m certainly not a top of the line cigar guy. I don’t smoke Cubans and have a price limit. For the past five years, I’ve come back from Florida in
March with enough duty-free cigars to last me the summer.
Enter COVID.
Back in August, I was running out of cigars. My winter trip to Florida is a no-go. I have been effectively cut off from my sources. I can’t yet go to Ontario, and my US source doesn’t deliver to Canada.
Or so I thought.
I discovered my Florida connection does now, in fact, deliver to Canada.
Perfect.
There were several red flags about cross-border cigar ordering, so I can’t say I wasn’t warned. Yes, I suppose I could have ordered from the store in Toronto, but buying in the US was still way cheaper.
I knew when tobacco crossed the border, there would be a customs issue, but how much could it be? I mean really. So, I dove in on August 27th and placed an order for 45 cigars, at a total cost of $180, enough to easily get me through to the spring, perhaps longer. And 45 was actually less than the amount you can bring back duty-free when returning from the States.
After placing the order, I received a long email from my supplier about the rules of cross-border shipping, the consequences of returning the order, and obligation on my part to incur customs costs, etc etc.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it.
In reality, I didn’t get it.
On October 2nd, 36 days after placing my order, and with just one cigar in my humidor, I received a note in the mail that there was a package waiting for me to be picked up at the Post Office.
Oh, and there was the little matter of an amount owing for customs.
When ordering I figured the customs fee for this would be $100, tops, and I was still getting a great deal.The customs fee turned out to be $338. For forty five cigars. That is not a misprint. Three hundred and thirty-eight dollars.
Lesson learned.
I’m now the owner of 45 of the cheapest most expensive cigars I will ever smoke. Yikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.