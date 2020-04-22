It is shaping up to be an early spring, according to a few professional gardeners who already have plants started in greenhouses, but what will happen to sales in the current state of Public Health Emergency is unknown.
In western PEI Donald Wallace of Diana’s Pumpkin Patch on the Cascumpec Road was out in the field planting potatoes Monday morning.
“It is hard to know what the season is going to have in store for us,” Mr Wallace said.
The family run roadside stand, has been in operation for about eight years and typically sees heavy traffic from tourists who fill surrounding cottages throughout the season.
Produce in the greenhouses is starting to break ground and Mr Wallace expects to open the latter part of June.
He said depending on the regulations in place at that time they will have someone at the stand to help ensure social distancing rules are honoured.
Mr Wallace said they will be on hand to put produce in customer’s vehicles if needed.
In eastern PEI, Arny Nabuurs said curbside pickup will be offered at Nabuurs Gardens on the MacDonald Highway in Brudenell when they open for the season the beginning of May.
That is the plan right now as employees prepare to take orders online and by telephone to arrange for pickup.
In the greenhouse “planting is going full force ahead.”
“We are working as if things are moving forward normally for us,” Mr Nabuurs said.
For now the landscaping side of the farm market business is at a standstill and will be unless regulations change, he added.
The 2020 strawberry crop is looking good.
“That season is more than two months away so only time will tell,” Mr Nabuurs said, in regards to how the U-pick part of the business will operate.
Mr Nabuurs said more people seem to be looking at planting gardens this spring, especially if the stay-home order continues.
He reminds all gardeners, new and seasoned, to wait another five or six weeks before planting most seeds directly in the ground.
“Anything below 5 degrees Celsius at night is not going to be conducive to good plant growth and survival,” Mr Nabuurs said.
When planting and transplanting time does come, he said at Nabuurs Gardens they are looking forward to being a part of the home growing season for all their customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.