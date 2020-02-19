Mandy Li, recipient of the Sport PEI 2020 Official of the Year Award says being recognized in the broader community puts the sport of Taekwondo in the spotlight as well as her own accomplishments.
Ms Li the only female national referee in Atlantic Canada is busy locally. As well, her international qualifications have taken her around the globe.
The Montague resident has been involved in the Korean martial art for more than two decades and became an official in 2007.
“It is different when your own sport gives you an award, but when it is all the sports on the Island and there are so many other people just as deserving it means little bit more,” Ms Li, a 4th Degree Black Belt, said.
Ms Li took up the sport when she was in her 20s, but took a break when she started her family.
Soon her sons were of an age to become involved in the sport too.
“Both boys were in the sport and since I was there with them all the time anyway I figured I might as well get back into it,” Ms Li said.
For a few years they were completely immersed in the competitive aspect.
“You have to be really dedicated to it,” she said. “There is a lot of training involved to be really good at it.”
But once her sons moved on Ms Li stayed.
No longer interested in being competitive she had a choice to make. She could focus on coaching or officiating.
“I took the official route and started refereeing in 2007,” she said.
Since that time she has expanded her credentials and now officiates at all levels of competition; provincial, national and international.
“I always treat a local event the same as an international one,” she said.
All those athletes, they spend a lot of time training and put a lot of effort and time in.”
The Mexico Open and the President’s Cup in Las Vegas are just two of the most recent international venues Ms Li officiated.
Last month she was in Montreal at an Olympic qualifying event.
“Some of these athletes have been training their entire life for this one moment in time so you have to make sure the right player is represented,” she said.
“It is very important we make the right call.”
As the referee vice chair for Taekwondo Canada she is kept busy looking after national referee education across the country.
An injury in the summer 2019 set Ms Li back a bit and excluded her from the application process for officiating at the 2020 Olympics coming up in July in Tokyo.
It is a highly completive process with thousands of referees vying for one of the 200 spots with only two spots open to refs from North America.
“As much as I would want to take part in that I am not quite good enough yet,” Ms Li said.
“I could have volunteered, but being injured it is not something I could do at this time.”
The Sport PEI award ceremony takes place on Wednesday, February 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.