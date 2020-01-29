Profit should not overrule the environment, but according to a local watershed group that is what’s happening in Eastern Kings.
PEI Energy Corp proposes to build a 30 megawatt extension to the Eastern Kings Wind Farm and submitted a 300 page Environmental Impact statement to the province in October 2019.
The deadline for public submissions closed last week, but several of the 74 submissions were long and detailed, said Greg Wilson, Manager of Environmental Land Management, Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change.
“Submissions came in from local residents, out-of-province residents (landowners in area), birders, watershed groups, and representatives of other environmental organizations,” Mr Wilson said.
One of those came from Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation (SAB).
Coordinator Fred Cheverie said the organization’s concerns are environmental.
According to Mr Cheverie the wind turbines, at 175 metres in height, would be detrimental to the flight patterns of many species of birds.
It isn’t just the fact the area is adjacent to one of the largest migratory bird flyways on PEI that is shrinking due to coastal erosion either.
“You should never put windmills in the woods,” Mr Cheverie said. “By doing so you are destroying habitat.”
In the nine page submission SAB fears some of that damage has already been done as access roads into the area have already been made.
“We are very disappointed in the PEI Department of Environment in issuing a special permit to allow cutting of roads for this project before it is approved by the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings (RMEK) and before the EIA was reviewed and submissions made. If RMEK turns this project down, habitat damage was done in this watershed for no good reason,” the submission reads in part.
Mr Wilson said environmental staff is going through each submission line-by-line with the intention of pulling out specific questions or concerns that need to be considered.
Those will be sent to PEI Energy Corporation, PEIEC, for response.
January 20 was also the deadline for the technical review committee as well as First Nations.
However, both of those groups have requested more time to complete their submissions and it will likely be mid-February before all those comments are in.
Public submissions, ones agreed to by the submitter, as well as responses from PEIEC will be posted on the government website.
Once that is complete, the Environmental Assessment group will prepare a screening report and summary for the minister with a recommendation. It will be March before the Minister of Environment’s decision is released.
